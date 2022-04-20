Booker (hamstring) appears unlikely to play in Friday's Game 3 and Sunday's Game 4 in New Orleans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Booker gingerly went to the locker room during the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 loss and never returned. Wojnarowski relays that the All-Star guard's MRI results are still being evaluated, but while the situation remains fluid, there doesn't appear to be much optimism about Booker returning for Game 3. However, on a positive note, the issue is expected to be mild enough for him to possibly return either at the backend of the opening-round series or for a potential Western Conference Semifinals matchup if the Suns were to advance in his absence, though the Suns officially say he's without a return timetable, per Allie LaForce of Turner Sports. Cameron Johnson, who averaged 16.3 points across 16 starts during the regular season, would likely join the starting lineup if Booker is indeed sidelined for Game 3.