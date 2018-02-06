Suns' Devin Booker: Likely to remain out Wednesday
Booker (hip) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Booker has already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers, and while he reported that his hip is feeling better Tuesday, the Suns are not optimistic about his chances of returning on the second night of a back-to-back. Look for further details at Wednesday's shootaround, but for now the expectation is that Booker will likely aim to return Saturday versus Denver.
