Suns' Devin Booker: Listed as doubtful

Booker (back) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Booker was held out of Tuesday's win over Sacramento with back spasms, and it appears he'll miss a second straight game as the Suns play on the second night of a back-to-back. Josh Jackson moved into the starting lineup in Booker's place Tuesday and finished with 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes.

