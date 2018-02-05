Suns' Devin Booker: Listed as out for Tuesday

Booker (hip) is listed as out in the Suns' official game notes for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

As expected, Booker will not play in Tuesday's game after suffering a left hip pointer in Sunday's game against the Hornets. Booker did not practice Monday and said he was dealing with too much physically pain to even try and play at the time. It's unclear exactly how long Booker will be held out for, but Tyler Ulis will step in as the Suns' starting point guard in his absence.