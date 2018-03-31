Suns' Devin Booker: Listed as out Sunday

Booker (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Golden State.

Booker's status has been handled on a game-to-game basis, and it's difficult to gauge just how close he may be to making a return. Sunday will mark his eighth consecutive absence, and with T.J. Warren also out again, Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson will likely remain in the starting five.

