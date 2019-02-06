Suns' Devin Booker: Listed as out

Booker (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz.

Booker left Monday's game with tightness in his right hamstring, and the Suns will play it safe given their record, as well as Booker's recent history with hamstring issues. In Booker's absence, Kelly Oubre could move into the starting five, while Jamal Crawford, Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson could each see bumps in usage.

