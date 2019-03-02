Suns' Devin Booker: Listed as probable
Booker (toe) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
The expectation is that Booker will be in the lineup, but he's still listed on the report with a sprained big toe on his left foot. Booker has been able to play through the ailment of late, and he'll enter Saturday having scored at least 20 points in four straight contests.
