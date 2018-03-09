Suns' Devin Booker: Listed as questionable Saturday
Booker is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Charlotte due to a strained triceps, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Booker apparently sustained the injury during Thursday's game against the Thunder, during which he played 35 minutes and finished with 30 points, six rebounds and one assist. More information should be available at shootaround in the morning, but if Booker is ultimately held out, the Suns could be shorthanded on the wing, as T.J. Warren (back) is doubtful, while Josh Jackson (knee) is also questionable.
