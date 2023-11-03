Booker is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to an ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker missed three straight games due to a toe injury but returned to action Thursday and nearly posted a triple-double, logging 31 points (10-19 FG), 13 assists and nine rebounds in 35 minutes. However, it appears he also picked up an ankle injury during the contest, though the extent of the issue remains unclear. If Booker joins Bradley Beal (back) on the sideline again, Eric Gordon, Jordan Goodwin and Nassir Little would be candidates for increased roles.