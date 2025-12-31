Booker finished Wednesday's 129-113 loss to the Cavaliers with 32 points (13-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 33 minutes.

Booker did most of his scoring from inside the arc, finishing Wednesday's game as the Suns' leading scorer and second-leading scorer for the game behind Donovan Mitchell (34 points). It was the third time over his last six outings that Booker scored at least 30 points. Since returning from a three-game absence due to a groin injury, he has averaged 26.9 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals over 33.0 minutes per game.