Booker logged 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and 15 assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 131-128 victory over Utah.

Booker was probable for Friday's matchup due to a calf injury, but he appeared in a second consecutive game and posted his second double-double of the year. Over his two appearances since returning to action, he's averaged 27.5 points, 10.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game.