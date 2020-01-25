Suns' Devin Booker: Logs double-double in win

Booker amassed 35 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 103-99 victory over the Spurs.

Booker logged his second double-double of the month before he fouled out late in the fourth quarter. The 23-year-old has scored 35 or more in four of his last six games and is now averaging a career-high 26.7 points per contest, one-tenth of a point better than the mark he set just last season.