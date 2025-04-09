Booker provided 21 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-95 loss to the Warriors.

Booker and Grayson Allen were the only players toscore in double-digits during the embarrassing performance. The wheels have fallen off the bus without Kevin Durant (ankle), and the Suns will need a miracle to reach the playoffs after losing seven straight games. It's bad news for fantasy managers who rely on Booker in the last week of playoffs, because a Dallas win or Phoenix loss may compel the Suns to sit their precious asset.