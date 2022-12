Booker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's Christmas Day showdown against the Nuggets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

After missing five of the past seven games due to hamstring and groin injuries, Booker could return for Christmas Day. If available, he may be on a minutes limit. In seven December appearances, the guard is averaging 25.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32.9 minutes.