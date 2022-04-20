Results from Wednesday's MRI revealed that Booker (hamstring) suffered a mild right hamstring strain during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pelicans, but there is still no timetable for his return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The fact that Booker's hamstring strain isn't serious is certainly a positive for the Suns, but it sounds like they will still be without their All-Star guard for Friday's Game 3 and Sunday's Game 4 in New Orleans. If Booker is ultimately ruled out ahead of Game 3, Cameron Johnson could draw the start with Landry Shamet also seeing additional minutes in Phoenix's backcourt. The Suns will hope to get Booker back at some point during the opening-round series.