Suns' Devin Booker: Misses practice with minor injury

Booker missed practice due to a right forearm contusion Friday, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.

Coach Monty Williams called Booker "day-to-day," so his availability for Saturday's game against the Spurs is in some question. Ty Jerome could see a larger role if Booker is unable to play.

