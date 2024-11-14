Booker had 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 loss to the Kings.

The Suns are short-handed, and Booker has the task of making up for Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal's (calf) absence. Although he averaged 27.0 points and 8.0 assists over the first two games without Durant, he fell well short of that total Wednesday evening. Increased production from Booker is critical to Phoenix's success over the next two weeks as Durant works his way back to health.