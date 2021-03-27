Booker registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the win Friday against the Raptors.

Booker failed to hit the 20-point mark for just the second time in nine games post All-Star break. While the scoring was down in Friday's outing, he did manage to extend his streak of grabbing five or more rebounds to five. Booker has also made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball collecting steals in four of his last five contests.