Booker totaled 35 points (13-25 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's 117-115 victory over the Clippers.

Booker sank the Clippers with a miraculous game-winning shot, capping off an incredible performance. It was absolutely one of the more memorable buzzer-beaters in recent times and now has the Suns at 3-and-0 in seeding play. Playing with very little to lose, they are now playing their best basketball of the season and with five games still remaining, the eighth seed is certainly not out of reach.