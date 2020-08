Booker was named to the All-Bubble First Team on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Suns did all they could to control their own destiny, going undefeated in the bubble, but other circumstances led to them being bounced from playoff contention late in seeding play. Booker was excellent, continuing his All-Star season by averaging 30.5 points on 20.6 shots, 6.0 assists to only 2.5 turnovers, and 4.9 rebounds in 33.8 minutes.