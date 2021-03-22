Booker recorded 26 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal Sunday in a 111-94 home win against the Lakers.

Booker's stat line Sunday is the closest he has been this year to a double-double without recording one. But unlike previous instances, Booker came close by logging his season best in rebounds. He is averaging 25.2 points and 3.9 boards at the halfway mark of this campaign. Both may be slight downgrades from those he recorded last season but are still elite in value.