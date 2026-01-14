Booker contributed 24 points (6-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Heat.

It was an inefficient night from the floor from Booker (other than at the charity stripe), but he extended his streak of at least eight assists to four games Tuesday and was one dime and one rebound shy from recording his first triple-double of his NBA career. Booker may have reached that milestone had he not briefly left in the second half after tweaking his left ankle, and that potential injury will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's road tilt against the Pistons. He has averaged 24.1 points, 7.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 threes over 33.3 minutes per game since Jan. 2.