Suns' Devin Booker: Nears triple-double Monday
Booker compiled 25 points (9-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, and seven assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 116-101 loss to the Bulls.
Booker was within reach of a triple-double in Monday's loss to the Bulls, continuing his strong recent play. Booker has been a second-round player in eight-category leagues this season but has played just 57 games. The Suns are going to be in with a very real chance of getting the number one pick in the draft again this season, a move that will certainly put them in better shape heading into Booker's fifth season.
