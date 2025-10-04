Booker (calf) recorded 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one block and just one turnover across 25 minutes in Friday's 103-81 preseason win over the Lakers.

Booker was very aggressive on offense, and he did a nice job of finding his teammates for open looks when the Lakers brought the pressure. His calf didn't seem to bother him at all, and he'll now have a whole week to rest up ahead of Phoenix's next preseason game in China, so he should be fine.