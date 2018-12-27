Suns' Devin Booker: Nets 35 points Wednesday

Booker tallied 35 points (13-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Magic.

Booker continues another solid campaign, flirting with a triple-double Wednesday night. While he hasn't posted one of those yet and has three double-doubles on the season, Booker remains a prolific scorer and the focal point of the offense moving forward.