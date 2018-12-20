Suns' Devin Booker: Nice all-around effort in victory
Booker produced 25 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 victory over Boston.
The Suns racked up their fourth straight victory Wednesday, a first for Booker in his time with the franchise. While Booker was unable to replicate his 38 points from the previous game, he did contribute across the board, including a pair of blocked shots. He is only averaging 0.2 blocks per game so this is not something that will happen every night. The Suns will face Washington on Saturday as they look to extend their winning streak to five.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...