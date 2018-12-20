Suns' Devin Booker: Nice all-around effort in victory

Booker produced 25 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 victory over Boston.

The Suns racked up their fourth straight victory Wednesday, a first for Booker in his time with the franchise. While Booker was unable to replicate his 38 points from the previous game, he did contribute across the board, including a pair of blocked shots. He is only averaging 0.2 blocks per game so this is not something that will happen every night. The Suns will face Washington on Saturday as they look to extend their winning streak to five.