Coach Frank Vogel said Monday that Booker (ankle) dealt with "minimal soreness" following Saturday's win over the Grizzlies, and the superstar shooting guard should be good to go for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker was sidelined for Friday's loss to Denver due to a right ankle sprain but returned to action Saturday, posting 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes. Despite being in and out of the lineup, Booker has produced stellar numbers when available, averaging 27.9 points, 8.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game.