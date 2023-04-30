Booker finished Saturday's 125-107 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 27 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes.

Booker once again led the Suns in playing time, and he's averaging 42.7 minutes per game across Phoenix's six playoff contests thus far. His high usage is yielding 35.5 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on 59.1 percent shooting. The Suns need more of it, and Booker appears up to the task.