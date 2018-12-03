Suns' Devin Booker: No timetable for return

Booker (hamstring) is without a return timetable, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker left Sunday's game against the Lakers with a strained left hamstring, and it sounds as though the Suns are preparing for the start guard to miss multiple games. When Booker tweaked the same hamstring earlier in the season, it cost him three games, but the Suns may opt to take extra caution this time around in hopes of avoiding a similar issue down the road. Booker, himself, appeared to echo this sentiment Monday, according to Gina Mizell of The Athletic. Phoenix plays three games in four nights beginning Tuesday against the Kings.