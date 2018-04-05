Suns' Devin Booker: Not expected to play Friday
Booker (hand) is expected to remain out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker is going to miss his tenth straight game with a sprained right hand and at this point, it seems likely he'll be shut down for the rest of the regular season. There's only two contests left after Friday, so it seems unlikely the Suns would risk the health of their star player for a couple of meaningless games. With T.J. Warren (knee) and Troy Daniels (ankle) unlikely to play as well, Josh Jackson will get as many minutes as he can handle on the wing, with Danuel House likely pushing for 30-plus minutes as well.
