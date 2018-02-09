Suns' Devin Booker: Not expected to play Saturday
Booker (hip) is doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Nuggets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker did not go through Friday's practice after missing the past two contests with a sore hip, so this news doesn't come as too much of a surprise. With both him and Tyler Ulis (back) probably on the shelf, newly-acquired point guard Elfrid Payton could see heavy minutes.
