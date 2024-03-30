Booker logged 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 128-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Suns suffered a blowout loss to the Thunder on Friday, and that might explain why Booker logged only 27 minutes -- his lowest tally since Feb. 4 if excluding a five-minute cameo against the Pistons before the All-Star break. What was really surprising was Booker's lack of involvement on offense, as his nine attempts from the field represented a season-low mark -- again excluding that aforementioned Pistons game. Booker will aim to bounce back when the Suns take on the Pelicans on Monday.