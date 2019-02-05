Suns' Devin Booker: Not listed on injury report
Booker (hamstring) isn't on his team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
There was some concern about Booker's status for Wednesday's contest after he was held out at the end of Monday's matchup due to a hamstring cramp, but he should be good to go moving forward. He's averaging 28.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds over his last six games and will look to inflict more damage on Utah.
