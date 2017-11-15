Suns' Devin Booker: Not on injury report despite illness
Booker is dealing with an illness, but isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Both Booker and Tyson Chandler are dealing with some respiratory issues, but only Chandler is listed on the injury report, so it appears Booker should be in the lineup as usual. That said, it will be a situation to monitor up through pregame warmups to make sure he's ultimately given the green light to play. Unless reported otherwise, expect Booker to take on his typical role in the starting five Thursday.
