Booker (groin) is not on the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker sat out Thursday's loss to the Hawks to manage his left groin injury, but as expected, he'll be back in the Suns' starting lineup for the second half of the team's back-to-back set Friday. He returned to action Tuesday following nearly a two-month absence due to the groin issue and posted 19 points (6-15 FG), six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes. He was clearly shaking off some rust, but it shouldn't be too long until the sharpshooter is back to his usual workload.