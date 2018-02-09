Suns' Devin Booker: Not practicing Friday
Booker (hip) did not practice Friday, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Booker has missed the past two games with a sore left hip but is still taking things day-to-day, which leaves open the opportunity of him suiting up for Saturday's game against the Nuggets. Both Booker and Tyler Ulis (back) are on the mend, which could leave the Suns thin in the backcourt should neither option be able to suit up. If that is the case, look for new acquisition Elfrid Payton to get valuable minutes in his debut, granted he passes his physical and is cleared to play.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Likely to remain out Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Listed as out for Tuesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Not practicing Monday, likely out Tuesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Exits game, won't return•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scuffles with shot in loss•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...