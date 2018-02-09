Suns' Devin Booker: Not practicing Friday

Booker (hip) did not practice Friday, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Booker has missed the past two games with a sore left hip but is still taking things day-to-day, which leaves open the opportunity of him suiting up for Saturday's game against the Nuggets. Both Booker and Tyler Ulis (back) are on the mend, which could leave the Suns thin in the backcourt should neither option be able to suit up. If that is the case, look for new acquisition Elfrid Payton to get valuable minutes in his debut, granted he passes his physical and is cleared to play.