Suns' Devin Booker: Not practicing Monday, likely out Tuesday

Booker (hip) did not participate in Monday's practice, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker is still dealing with some soreness in his injured left hip that forced him to leave Sunday's game against the Hornets, and the 21-year-old is looking like a long shot to play Tuesday in Los Angeles. Expect another update on him following the team's shootaround in the morning, but If Booker is forced to miss Tuesday's contest, Tyler Ulis would return to being the Suns' starting point guard against the Lakers. "Right now, I physically couldn't play if I tried to," Booker said Monday.