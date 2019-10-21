Suns' Devin Booker: Nursing finger sprain

Booker is dealing with a sprained left middle finger but said he's fine, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker was sporting a wrap around his finger during Monday's practice but didn't seem too concerned about the issue. He was seen shooting normally after practice, suggesting the issue won't affect his status for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings.

