Suns' Devin Booker: Officially a game-time call

Booker (hip) is officially a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Earlier reports indicated Booker will "try and play", which seemed more decisive that he will be available Wednesday. He apparently remains a game-time decision, however, in the team's final game before the All-Star break. If he's absent or limited, Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson would likely be the two main beneficiaries.