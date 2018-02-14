Suns' Devin Booker: Officially a game-time call
Booker (hip) is officially a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Earlier reports indicated Booker will "try and play", which seemed more decisive that he will be available Wednesday. He apparently remains a game-time decision, however, in the team's final game before the All-Star break. If he's absent or limited, Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson would likely be the two main beneficiaries.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...