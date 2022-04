Booker (hamstring) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker was initially ruled out for Thursday's matchup, but he'll be able to suit up as the Suns attempt to advance to the second round. Coach Monty Williams said Booker won't see his normal workload following his three-game absence, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him play a crucial role in the Suns' offense in Game 6 in spite of his minutes restriction.