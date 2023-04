Booker (rest) is officially out for Friday's matchup against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Phoenix's Big 4 will all be sidelined for Friday's game considering the team has already locked up the No. 4 seed, and fantasy managers should expect them to sit out Sunday against the Clippers as well. Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, Terrence Ross and Damion Lee should see extended run in the backcourt.