Suns' Devin Booker: Officially out Thursday

Booker (hamstring) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Blazers, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

No surprise here after Booker departed Sunday's loss to the Lakers with a strained left hamstring and missed Tuesday's game against the Kings. He remains without a firm timetable, but the expectation is he'll also miss Friday's game against the Heat, meaning his next realistic chance to return would come Monday, when the Suns play host to the Clippers.