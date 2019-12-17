Suns' Devin Booker: Officially out
Booker (forearm) won't play Monday against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker won't take the court for Monday's clash, as expected. Mikal Bridges will draw the start in Booker's absence. It's unclear if he'll be ready to return for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Tuesday in Los Angeles.
