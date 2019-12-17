Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Officially out

Booker (forearm) won't play Monday against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker won't take the court for Monday's clash, as expected. Mikal Bridges will draw the start in Booker's absence. It's unclear if he'll be ready to return for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Tuesday in Los Angeles.

