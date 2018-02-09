Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Officially questionable Saturday

Booker (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Though he's officially questionable, it was previously reported that Booker is not expected to play Saturday, so considering him closer to doubtful is the safer approach. Assuming he's sidelined, Elfrid Payton should see significant run at point guard.

