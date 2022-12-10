Booker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Booker was tabbed day-to-day due to soreness in his left hamstring and is iffy for Sunday's contest. If he were to sit, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee would likely be the primary beneficiaries.
