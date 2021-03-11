The Suns list Booker (knee) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

While the questionable tag implies that a player has a 50-50 shot of playing, comments this week from both general manager James Jones and head coach Monty Williams have suggested that Booker will be ready to go for the second half of the season after he sat out the All-Star Game over the weekend with a sprained left knee. According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Booker said after participating in Wednesday's practice that he's "getting better each and every day," though he'll continue to receive ongoing treatment for the knee. Assuming Booker is cleared to play ahead of the 10 p.m. ET tipoff, he should start at shooting guard and take on a normal minutes load.