Suns' Devin Booker: Officially questionable
Booker (forearm) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker has missed the past three games due to a bruised right forearm, though there's hope that he'll return Friday in Oklahoma City. His status should clear up closer to tip-off, as the Suns will likely wait and see how he's feeling during warmups before determining his availability.
