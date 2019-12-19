Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Officially questionable

Booker (forearm) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker has missed the past three games due to a bruised right forearm, though there's hope that he'll return Friday in Oklahoma City. His status should clear up closer to tip-off, as the Suns will likely wait and see how he's feeling during warmups before determining his availability.

