Booker (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker had been listed as doubtful heading into Sunday, so he'll unsurprisingly end up missing a fifth consecutive game due to his calf injury. Shams Charania reported Thursday on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" that Booker is eying a return for the Suns' ongoing three-game homestand, and after sitting out Friday's loss to the Lakers and now Sunday's contest, the three-time All-Star could be targeting Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves. Booker's availability for that contest may hinge on how he fares during on-court workouts Monday and/or Tuesday.