Suns' Devin Booker: Officially ruled out Wednesday

Booker (hamstring) will miss a third straight game Wednesday against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker continues to nurse a strained left hamstring, and he'll sit out a third consecutive contest. The Suns will also be without Isaiah Canaan (ankle), meaning Elie Okobo and Josh Jackson (toe) should again be set for increased minutes.

