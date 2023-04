Booker is unlikely to play Friday against the Lakers for rest purposes, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Booker has had plenty of playing time recently, averaging 28.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances. However, the Suns have clinched the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and will likely rest their key contributors in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. Assuming Booker is sidelined, Terrence Ross will likely see increased run.